Will charges be filed against truck driver in death of Hilton Head Island bicyclist?

No charges will be filed against the driver involved in a Thursday afternoon crash that killed a Hilton Head bicyclist.
According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, cyclist Matthew Wicker, 45, was riding on Mathews Drive near William Hilton Parkway around 2:15 p.m. and attempted to cross the road when he was struck by an eastbound 2004 Ford F250 pickup.
The driver, who was uninjured, will not be charged because Wicker failed to yield to traffic while crossing the roadway, the patrol said.
Wicker died on Saturday after he sustained a “serious head injury” and was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah from the Hilton Head airport, according to Lt. Col. Bill Neill of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen.
Neill said that when deputies arrived at the crash scene, Wicker was conscious but could only tell emergency responders his first name.
