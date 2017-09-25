Bluffton Police Department raid yields heroin, cocaine, Xanax, guns on May River Road

Four men were charged with multiple drug and weapons possession charges Friday evening after a search warrant executed at a Bluffton home revealed illegal narcotics and guns.
Investigators with the Bluffton Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and Strategic Response team carried out the search at 1242 May River Road after an ongoing investigation revealed the sale and distribution of illegal drugs may be taking place there, according to a police department news release.
During the search, detectives found trafficking quantities of suspected heroin, cocaine, Xanax, a .40 caliber handgun and an AR-15 rifle along with an undetermined amount of cash.
Police charged Justin Chin, 27, of Beaufort with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within half a mile of a park, possession with intent to distribute heroin within half a mile of a park, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
Richard Plummer, 32, of Kingston, N.Y., was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within half a mile of a park, possession with intent to distribute heroin within half a mile of a park, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
Dimario Garrett, 26, of Tillman, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within half a mile of a park, possession with intent to distribute heroin within half a mile of a park, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Reginald Hudson Jr., 28, also of Tillman, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Beaufort County Detention Center records, Chin remained incarcerated as of Monday morning with a $130,000 bond. Plummer also remained at the detention center with a $130,000. Garrett remained at the jail with $145,000 bond and Hudson was released on Saturday. As of Monday morning, Hudson’s bond information was not yet available on the Beaufort County Court’s website.
The police department was assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s Career Criminal Unit.
The warrant came less than a year after a similar search warrant was executed at the same residence and also resulted in multiple narcotics-related arrests.
“We will continue to investigate through tips from the community, as well as intelligence gathered through investigations, and work with local, state and federal partners to disrupt and dismantle drug locations within our community,” Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
