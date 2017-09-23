Suspect yells ‘catch me’ as running from Hilton Head store but left something important behind

A suspect taunted employees after being caught stealing about $12 worth of candy bars from a Hilton Head Island convenience store Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The suspect yelled “catch me” as he ran from the store after being confronted by the employees, the report states. After the confrontation employees found a bag left behind by the suspect which contained identification, the report states.
Employees at the store did not want to press charges but did want the items paid for, the report states. Deputies were able to contact a family member at the household the suspect lived at, the report states.
The family member returned to the store and paid the $12 for the suspect, the report states.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments