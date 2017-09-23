Police witness intoxicated man running down middle of Hilton Head road, according to reports

A Beaufort County Sheriff deputy was patrolling Hilton Head Island Friday night when he witnessed a man running down the middle of Arrow Road toward traffic, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
When approached by police the man had trouble answering questions such as why his belt was undone and his zipper down.
An officer asked him what he was doing and he said. “Trying to get to.....”, the report states.
He was asked where he was going and said “Home” but couldn’t answer where that was, the report states. He also informed police he was coming from ‘Texas’.
Deputies noted a strong scent of alcohol on the man’s breath, the report states. It says he responded, “My clubs got lost”.
The man was cited for pedestrian under the influence and transported to a holding cell at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
