Crime & Public Safety

Man falls asleep at Bluffton home, wakes up to find house robbed

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 23, 2017 6:42 PM

A man told police he went to sleep at his Bluffton home located in the Simmons Cay apartment complex Saturday morning and when he woke he found he was robbed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man said a television and gaming device were stolen out of his living room while he slept. The two items were valued at $700.

The report states the man couldn’t be certain that his house was locked at the time of the theft but the family makes a habit of locking the door.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

