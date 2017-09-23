Man says he was assaulted and robbed at Bluffton home, possibly by friends

A man says he spent Friday night drinking in the Bluffton area and then returned to his Bluffton home with a couple of friends, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office records.
He told deputies the friends left and he was in the front yard smoking when someone hit him on the head from behind. The assailant continued to beat up the man and eventually robbed him of his wallet containing about $1,000 in cash.
The police report states the man did not see the assailants but he thought he heard the voice of one of the friends that had just left his house. He said he was unsure if he hallucinated the voice because his mind was not clear from the attack.
The address of the home was removed from the police report.
Deputies noted injuries on the man including bruising and swelling on his face and neck.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
