Police: Bluffton traffic stop yields stolen pistol, pot and military- grade vest

Two Bluffton men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop lead to a search that found marijuana, a loaded stolen pistol and a military-grade tactical vest in their vehicle.
Kareem Burns, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle after he was pulled over while driving near the intersection of U.S. 278 and Simmonsville Road, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release. Police made the stop when Burns allegedly make an unlawful lane change, according to the release.
Burns was found in possession of a bag of marijuana, the release said. That discovery led investigators to search the vehicle where they found a loaded .380 caliber pistol and a fully rifle-plated military bullet resistant tactical vest, the release said.
Further investigation revealed that the pistol was stolen.
Burns’ passenger, Desjuan Clark, 19, was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Both men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. As of Friday morning, both were still in custody at the detention center awaiting bond hearings, according to detention center records.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
