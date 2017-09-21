How would you grade the Bluffton Police Department? Here’s how to let them know

Bluffton police wants to hear residents about how the department is doing and is asking the community to fill out a survey.
The department is encouraging the community to fill out the survey on public safety and law enforcement, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
The survey takes minutes to complete and is anonymous, the release said.
The department will be assessed on community involvement, safety, performance and contact and satisfaction.
“This survey is to make sure we are serving the community and our citizens the way they expect us (to),” Chief Joseph Manning said. “We want the public to provide feedback so we know what they are thinking and what they want us to improve on.”
To complete the survey, visit https://www.research.net/r/BlufftonPD.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
