Crime & Public Safety

How would you grade the Bluffton Police Department? Here’s how to let them know

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 21, 2017 8:59 AM

Bluffton police wants to hear residents about how the department is doing and is asking the community to fill out a survey.

The department is encouraging the community to fill out the survey on public safety and law enforcement, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.

The survey takes minutes to complete and is anonymous, the release said.

The department will be assessed on community involvement, safety, performance and contact and satisfaction.

“This survey is to make sure we are serving the community and our citizens the way they expect us (to),” Chief Joseph Manning said. “We want the public to provide feedback so we know what they are thinking and what they want us to improve on.”

To complete the survey, visit https://www.research.net/r/BlufftonPD.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim 0:45

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim
Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278 0:52

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278
Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 0:30

Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide

View More Video