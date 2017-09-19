A knife, a wedding party and ruckus at a Hilton Head Island hotel

Two men suffered minor lacerations Friday night during a family argument at a Hilton Head Island hotel that resulted in a drawn knife.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Westin on Grasslawn Avenue around 11 p.m. after a report of a stabbing, according a Sheriff’s Office report.
When the deputy arrived, he was told by a female member of the family that she had been involved in an argument with her father after her father called her an “ungrateful b----,” the report said.
The woman said the pair continued to yell at each other until her father allegedly put his hand around her neck and attempted to choke her.
The woman said she then reached into her father’s lunchbox, pulled out a pocket knife, and told her father to “back up.”
The woman’s father then allegedly tried to grab the weapon from her and, while doing so, sustained a small laceration to his hand. At that point, the woman’s uncle entered the room to see what was going on and also attempted to grab the knife from the woman.
He also had a minor cut on his left forearm during the scuffle. The woman told the deputy that her uncle attempted to punch her and pull her hair during the altercation.
According to the woman’s father, both he and his daughter were in town to attend a wedding and the pair had been drinking throughout the evening during the wedding rehearsal.
He said he and his daughter began to argue about going to bed and waking up in the morning.
During the argument, the father said he told his daughter he was going to pack his belongings and leave.
At that point, his daughter became angry and grabbed the pocket knife.
“(The father) attempted to get the pocket knife from her due to her diagnosed bi-polar tendencies,” the report said.
The uncle said when he entered the room, he saw his niece with the pocket knife and attempted to take it from her.
Due to the little cooperation the deputy received while speaking to all three and since no one involved in the incident wanted to pursue charges or make a Sheriff’s Office report, no charges were filed, the deputy wrote.
However, hotel management did request that the family leave the hotel and all were escorted out by deputies.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Westin Hotel on Grasslawn Avenue happened around 11 p.m.
Comments