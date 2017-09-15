Suspect in shooting death of former Hardeeville fire chief attends bond hearing

Devon Dunham, the man accused in the Aug. 10 shooting death of a 77-year-old former fire chief in Hardeeville, remains locked up after waiving his right to bond during a hearing Friday in Jasper County, according to a news release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Duffie Stone’s office.
The victim, Ernest Martin Stevens, was shot to death about 9 a.m. in Argent Square, a parking lot off Ulman Street in Hardeeville.
Dunham, a 28-year-old Hardeeville resident, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Stevens was shot multiple times and found inside his blue Ford pickup truck, Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward said on the day of the shooting.
Dunham was arrested Aug. 11, after he was located by the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, the 14th Judicial Circuit and the Hardeeville Police Department.
During a media conference the day of the shooting, Woodward said, “(Stevens) is somebody we know, we are familiar with and somebody I personally know. ... It’s a sad day for Hardeeville. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Dunham’s case is expected to be presented to a Jasper County grand jury in November, according to the solicitor’s office release.
