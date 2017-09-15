Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks Hilton Head man who allegedly stole a car, fled

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 15, 2017 3:20 PM

Mauricio Gonzalez Ponce is wanted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after an incident Wednesday on Hilton Head Island involving a stolen vehicle, according a sheriff’s office news release.

cartheft
Mauricio Gonzalez Ponce
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

The vehicle was stolen from a Squire Pope Road residence and crashed a short time later on Beach City Road, the release said.

Ponce — described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 160 lb, 21-year-old Hilton Head Island resident — ran away the scene of the accident, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Ponce’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at or 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

