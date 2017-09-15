Crime & Public Safety

Tropical Storm Irma evacuation costs Hilton Head woman a diamond necklace

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 15, 2017 3:04 PM

A Hilton Head Island woman reported losing a platinum and diamond necklace valued at nearly $23,000 during her recent evacuation in advance of Tropical Storm Irma, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.

The woman told deputies that she was wearing the necklace when she left the island to ride the storm, the report said.

She said “she believes she did not close the loop on the necklace, causing it to fall off during her travel,” according to the report.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

