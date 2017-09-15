Woman on a walk finds loaded handgun near sidewalk in Bluffton neighborhood

A .380 handgun with six rounds of ammunition was found Wednesday on the ground near the sidewalk next to Bridgewater Drive near Devon Court in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The gun was spotted by a woman walking on the sidewalk, the report said. She “was unsure if the handgun was real or fake, so she called the police to report it.”
Deputies secured the weapon and submitted it to the sheriff’s office evidence division, the report said.
