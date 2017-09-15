Crime & Public Safety

Woman on a walk finds loaded handgun near sidewalk in Bluffton neighborhood

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 15, 2017 2:46 PM

A .380 handgun with six rounds of ammunition was found Wednesday on the ground near the sidewalk next to Bridgewater Drive near Devon Court in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.

The gun was spotted by a woman walking on the sidewalk, the report said. She “was unsure if the handgun was real or fake, so she called the police to report it.”

Deputies secured the weapon and submitted it to the sheriff’s office evidence division, the report said.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First responders use airboat to rescue Seabrook residents from Irma floodwaters

First responders use airboat to rescue Seabrook residents from Irma floodwaters 0:58

First responders use airboat to rescue Seabrook residents from Irma floodwaters
From firefighters' eyes, how trees are cleared in storms 5:19

From firefighters' eyes, how trees are cleared in storms
'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive. 1:04

'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive.

View More Video