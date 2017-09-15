Deputies: Hilton Head man found nude, bloody morning after drunken garage rampage

A Hilton Head man, found nude and bloody in his bed, was arrested Wednesday morning after a drunken rampage left his garage in disarray and several neighborhood street signs and mailboxes damaged, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
Deputies responded to reports of a possible break-in at a Palmetto Dunes residence and found the garage door open, according to the report.
Inside the garage — as well as in the driveway and yard — deputies found tools, ladders, and “multiple other items” strewn about, along with a smashed ping-pong table and vase, the report said.
Due to the suspicious nature of the scene, deputies entered the home a found the nude man sleeping in the master bedroom. The man — later identified as the owner of the home — had cuts and scratches on his knuckles, hands, and legs, as well as bruises on his back, according to the report.
The man, who appeared intoxicated, was immediately handcuffed and given a pair of pants to put on, the report said.
The man told deputies “he was not aware of the conditions” in and around his garage, nor did he appear to know which day of the week it was, the report said.
He reportedly told deputies “he was tired of being cooped up” during Tropical Storm Irma, so he went for drinks.
The man said he “consumed between nine and 11 alcoholic beverages,” according to the report.
He denied any involvement in damaging the signs and mailboxes, but deputies found a hammer in his driveway “with green paint on it consistent with the green paint from the damaged mailboxes and signs in the neighborhood,” the report said.
The man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property and taken without incident to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
