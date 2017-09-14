Stolen booze, cigars, Viagra. Is thief partying at expense of Hilton Head crime victim?

A thief — or perhaps a group of thieves — could have thrown quite the party with the haul reported stolen earlier this week from a Hilton Head Island home.
A local man reported that some time between the middle of last week and Tuesday afternoon, a suspect broke in through a window and made off with 12 bottles of vodka, 10 cigars, and six Viagra capsules, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Thursday.
The value of the stolen items was estimated at $700, the report said.
While deputies discovered “the window on the rear living room smashed out,” no fingerprints or other “tangible evidence” was found, according to the report.
