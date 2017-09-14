This car was stolen on Hilton Head Island. Have you seen it?

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car stolen earlier this week from Hilton Head Island.
The white 2017 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina tag NUW728 was stolen Monday from an address on Crosswinds Drive, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A spare key was left inside the unlocked vehicle, the release said.
The Corolla could be seen on video around 4:22 p.m. and 10:57 p.m. Wednesday heading over the New River Bridge in Bluffton, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle can contact Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-255-3427 or dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Comments