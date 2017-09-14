This white 2017 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina tag NUW728 was stolen Monday on Hilton Head Island.
This car was stolen on Hilton Head Island. Have you seen it?

September 14, 2017 12:24 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car stolen earlier this week from Hilton Head Island.

The white 2017 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina tag NUW728 was stolen Monday from an address on Crosswinds Drive, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

A spare key was left inside the unlocked vehicle, the release said.

The Corolla could be seen on video around 4:22 p.m. and 10:57 p.m. Wednesday heading over the New River Bridge in Bluffton, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle can contact Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-255-3427 or dispatch at 843-524-2777.

