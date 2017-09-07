Bluffton woman faces 30 years in prison after bank fraud guilty plea

A Bluffton woman faces up to 30 years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom Thursday to bank fraud.
Lecelle Montgomery, 32, entered the guilty pea before U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that beginning in or around 2008 and continuing up to late 2012, Montgomery, a formal financial adviser, began receiving funds from individuals living in the Bluffton area to invest on their behalf, the release said.
Rather than investing the money, Montgomery said she spent it either to gamble or to use for personal expenses.
The case was investigated by the FBI, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Austin handled the case.
The court will impose a sentence after a judge reviews a per-sentencing report provided by the U.S. Probation Office.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
