Infant freed after SUV overturns in two-vehicle Burton crash

A two-vehicle accident left an SUV overturned and two adults with minor injuries about 10 p.m. Tuesday on Broad River Boulevard and W.K. Alston Drive in Burton, according to a Burton Fire District press release.
Two adults were treated and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said. An infant in the SUV was uninjured, the release says. The release said the adults were using seatbelts and that the infant was in a car seat.
Burton Fire District also responded to three other accidents Tuesday.
▪ The first was at 7 a.m. on Robert Smalls Parkway, the release says. No one was injured.
▪ The second occurred at Parker Drive at 4:30 p.m. and also had no injuries, the report says.
▪ The third happened at 5:30 p.m. on Shanklin Road. One occupant in the three-vehicle accident was treated by Beaufort County EMS.
