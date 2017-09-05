Bluffton teen who ran from cops and crashed into other cars remains at large

The search continues for a Bluffton 17-year-old accused of evading deputies during a vehicle chase, crashing his vehicle into two other cars and leaving behind a loaded gun on Hilton Head Island on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies identified Dominic Guevara as the driver who fled the scene of the intersection of U.S. 278 and Wild Horse Road, leaving behind a fully loaded 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol under the front passenger seat of his red Hyundai, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday morning that the search for Guevara continues.
A vehicle chase with Guevara began when a deputy noticed Guevara’s vehicle following another too closely as the deputy patrolled the area of Wild Horse Road near Shamrock Circle.
When the deputy turned on the siren, Guevara allegedly attempted to speed away. Other deputies joined the chase, but later terminated the pursuit when they sensed it “presented a danger to the public” if it continued, the release said.
Guevara later collided with two other vehicles near the intersection of U.S. 278 and Wild Horse Road. When deputies approached the collision, Guevara ran away.
The occupants of the other vehicles - a woman and child in one car, and a man in the other - had no apparent injuries.
A perimeter was set up to search for Guevara, but he was not found and has warrants have been issued for his arrest.
The S.C. Highway patrol has been notified and is investigating the traffic crash aspect of the incident.
Anyone with information on Guevara’s whereabouts may contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
