Browning pistol missing from Hilton Head nightstand, owner then reports shots fired

By Kelly Meyerhofer

September 04, 2017 3:28 PM

A Hilton Head man reported shots fired near his Oak Marsh Drive home Saturday, and also reported his Browning pistol missing from his nightstand.

He told police Sunday he believed the two incidences were related, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report filed Monday.

The man had returned home Saturday at 10 p.m., found his front door ajar and only his pistol missing, though he told police it is possible he did not shut the door hard enough to stay closed.

The man said the last time he saw his pistol was Wednesday evening and he waited to report it stolen because “he wanted to make sure it was actually stolen,” the report said.

Police took DNA swabs of both the man and his roommate, who told police he heard no gunshots because he was in a “deep sleep” and was unaware of the missing gun.

