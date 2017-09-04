Police searching for 17-year-old Bluffton man who fled on foot from car, left behind a loaded pistol

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for a 17-year-old Bluffton man after a reckless driving incident Saturday afternoon on Hilton Head Island, which led deputies to a loaded pistol in his empty car, according to an agency news release.
Police identified Dominic Guevara as the driver who fled the scene of the intersection of U.S. 278 and Wild Horse Road, leaving behind a fully loaded 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol under the front passenger seat of his red Hyundai, the release said.
The chase began when, while patrolling the area of Wild Horse Road near Shamrock Circle, deputies noticed Guevara’s car following another too closely. After activating their sirens, police noticed Guevara trying to evade them. Police later terminated the pursuit when they sensed it “presented a danger to the public” if it continued.
Guevera collided with two other vehicles near the intersection of U.S. 278 and Wild Horse Road. As deputies approached the collision, Guevara fled on foot, according to the release.
The occupants of the other vehicles — a woman and child in one car, a man in the other — had no apparent injuries, the release said.
A perimeter was set up to search for Guevara, but he was not found and has warrants out for his arrest. S.C. Highway Patrol was notified and is investigating the traffic accident aspect of the incident.
Anyone with information on Guevara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
This was the second incident involving a pistol on Saturday. The first was an officer-involved shooting at a Bluffton apartment.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind Beaufort County residents and guests to secure your handguns and other firearms,” the release said. “There have been numerous reports to law enforcement recently of firearms stolen from vehicles throughout Beaufort County; please never leave a firearm in your vehicle. Invariably, a stolen firearm will be used in a violent crime.”
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments