September 2, 2017 6:39 PM

Police gave out nearly 300 tickets during traffic initiative in Beaufort and Jasper Counties

An initiative from multiple police departments in Beaufort and Jasper county ended Thursday with 283 tickets and 292 warnings issued, according to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Bluffton Police Department and Hardeeville Police Department were part of the initiative which posted officers along US 278 from Hardeeville to Hilton Head Island and portions of SC170.

“The enforcement initiative was a result of multiple citizen complaints of various traffic violations on US 278 and SC 170,” the release states.

The initiative started on Aug. 23 and ended on Thursday.

Officers made contact with 575 citizens overall, the release states.

The release states similar initiatives will happen in the future.

Below are the number of Uniform Traffic Tickets and Warnings issued by the participating law enforcement agencies:

▪  Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office — 86 Uniform Traffic Tickets and 151 Warnings

▪  Jasper County Sheriff’s Office — 22 Uniform Traffic Tickets and 9 Warnings

▪  South Carolina Highway Patrol — 38 Uniform Traffic Tickets and 11 Warnings

▪  Bluffton Police Department — 83 Uniform Traffic Tickets and 108 Warnings

▪  Hardeeville Police Department — 49 Uniform Traffic Tickets and 18 Warnings

