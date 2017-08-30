The suspect, pictured in surveillance footage, allegedly struck another vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Pembroke Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime & Public Safety

Does this Hilton Head Island hit-and-run suspect look familiar?

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017 5:18 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify the suspect of a Friday morning Hilton Head Island hit-and-run incident.

The suspect, pictured in surveillance footage, allegedly struck another vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Pembroke Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The individual was driving an older model beige or tan Ford Explorer with a South Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information can contact Cpl. A. Paul at 843-255-3423 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 and refer to case 17S182402.

