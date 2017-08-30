Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head business reports shattered glass door, items missing following Monday evening break in

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017 4:17 PM

A Hilton Head Island business reported a break in that happened on Monday after the owner arrived to find a shattered glass door and items missing.

The incident happened between around 9:10 p.m. at GPI Design, Inc. on Capital Drive, but was reported on Tuesday when the owner arrived to find the damage, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

When a deputy arrived, he noted in the report that glass door at the business’ front left entrance had been shattered.

The deputy was able to view surveillance footage and saw a suspect pick up multiple pieces of lawn equipment and carry them to the front of the entrance, the report said.

A second suspect was seen with the first and both left the business around 9:13 p.m. in the direction of Leg O Mutton Road.

The owner was unable to provide a complete inventory of the items that were taken, but said he believed two blowers, two weed whackers and two trimmers were missing.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

