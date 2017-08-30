No shirt, no service at Hilton Head Island gentlemen’s club. But he did get robbed

A man whose friend needed a collared shirt to get into a Hilton Head Island gentlemen’s club was robbed in the parking lot early Sunday morning by two men who told him they had one to sell, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident was reported around 3:15 a.m. outside of Centerfold’s Gentlemen’s Club on Dunnagans Alley.
The victim told a deputy he came to the establishment with the friend, who was not allowed inside because he was not wearing a collared shirt. The two were returning to their car when two men approached and offered to sell the friend a polo shirt.
After the victim pulled out his money clip, one of the suspects “forcefully grabbed the money and clip from his hand and ran in the direction of Palmetto Bay Road,” the report said. The victim dropped his phone near the front of the club’s entrance and chased the suspect, but was unable to find him. When he returned to the club, his phone had been stolen.
The man described one of the suspects as an African American male around 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 160 pounds. The suspect was wearing a white collared shirt and had black hair.
The second suspect was described as an African American male around 5 feet 10 inches and 175 pounds. He also had black hair and was wearing a red collared shirt with a tan visor.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments