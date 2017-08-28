Someone took a photo of this guy after he allegedly left a Bluffton store without paying

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify a man suspected of stealing several hundred dollars worth of items from a Bluffton store.
The suspect allegedly took $700 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s on Malphrus Road on Aug. 15, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. As the man left the store, the alarm went off and a witness followed him to an Infinity Q56 SUV where he placed the items and then drove away.
He is described as a 6-foot-1 black male and was wearing a navy blue ball cap and a white/red/blue stripped polo shirt at the time.
Anyone with information can contact Cpl. C. Seronka at 843-322-2529 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 and refer to case 17S179149.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments