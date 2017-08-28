Look familiar? Police say these three used a stolen credit card to shop in Bluffton

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying three people who are suspcted of using a stolen credit card to make purchases in the Bluffton area.
The purchases were made after the crad and a vehicle were stolenrom Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton on July 31, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The card was used at a number of stores, including Claire’s, Nike, Rack Room Shoes and Journey, the victim’s bank reported on August 21.
The vehicle was found in Jasper County on Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. S. Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 and refer to case 17S172651.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
