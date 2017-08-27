Over 100 without power at opposite ends of Beaufort County

Over 100 Beaufort County homes were without power Sunday morning as the result of a few incidents, according to South Carolina Electric and Gas.
By 11 a.m., 161 outages were reportedly caused by 4 separate issues, according to the online SCE&G outage maps.
▪ 35 customers were without power in the area of Moreland Road in Palmetto Bluff. An estimated restoration time was not available.
▪ 60 customers were without power in the area of Goethe Road north of Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton. SCE&G estimated power would be restored by 1:30 p.m.
▪ 64 customers were without power in the area of Tom Fripp Road north and south of Prayer House Road on St. Helena Island. Power was estimated to be retured by 11:30 a.m.
▪ 2 customers were without power in the area of Landing Hill Road on St. Helena Island. An estimated restoration time was not available.
A spokesman for SCE&G could not immediately be reached for more information on the cause of these outages.
This story will be updated when more information in available.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
