A woman’s mother dies; she finds the mother’s Hilton Head Island home robbed the next day

A woman told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday that she last visited her mother at her Hilton Head Island apartment at Indigo Pines on Aug. 11. On the same day her mother was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
The woman said she remembered her mother’s wallet and phone sitting on the end table during the visit, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. She said when she returned the next day she found that the wallet was empty.
She said medical along with credit and bank cards were missing. There was about $150 in the wallet as well, she said.
A phone and charger also were missing, she said in the report.
The woman said no one had access to the apartment but herself and cleaning staff, the report states.
