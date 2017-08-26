Police arrived to this Hilton Head House to find three people bloody and four confusing stories

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a fight at Reliance Trailer Park on Hilton Head Island Wednesday to find a father and his two adult sons bloody, according to a police report.
One of the sons appeared to have puncture wounds in his back, according to the release but when asked he said he fell down the steps and provided no other comment.
The father said he asked the son a question and the son became violent, the report states. He said a physical fight started between the two but he doesn’t know how the son received the stab marks because he was knocked out, it says.
A second son said he received a phone call that his father was knocked out and returned home to find his brother standing over his father, the report states. He started to physically fight with his brother at this time and continued until police arrived, it says. He said he was also unaware of how his brother received the puncture wounds.
Another person at the household said they had just returned from work and were changing clothes during the altercation. They were unaware of the fight, they said in the report.
Police asked to search the home for weapons and were given permission. Several guns were discovered in the household. One of the weapons was discovered to be stolen, the report states.
The second son said he found the gun on the beach along with a bag of “pot” that he smoked, the report says. He said he kept the gun to use as defense since he was robbed and shot at before, it states.
The father and second son refused medical treatment. The first son was transported to Hilton Head Island for medical treatment, the report states.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
