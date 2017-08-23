Crime & Public Safety

Pricey canoe vanishes from Hilton Head Island home

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

August 23, 2017 3:11 PM

A canoe valued at $1,300 was reported stolen from a Hilton Head Island home on Sunday after the victim said it was unsecured behind her home.

The theft was reported at a home on Jonesville Road and happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim told a deputy that her unsecured orange Santee Sport 126 Canoe was taken from the dock behind her home. She added that she waited to call the Sheriff’s Office because she was unsure if a friend had borrowed it.

No surveillance cameras were in the area and the deputy could not find any evidence that had been left behind by a suspect.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 0:30

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.
By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County 1:01

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County
Scene of fatal car wreck on Dillon Road 0:39

Scene of fatal car wreck on Dillon Road

View More Video