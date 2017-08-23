Pricey canoe vanishes from Hilton Head Island home

A canoe valued at $1,300 was reported stolen from a Hilton Head Island home on Sunday after the victim said it was unsecured behind her home.
The theft was reported at a home on Jonesville Road and happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim told a deputy that her unsecured orange Santee Sport 126 Canoe was taken from the dock behind her home. She added that she waited to call the Sheriff’s Office because she was unsure if a friend had borrowed it.
No surveillance cameras were in the area and the deputy could not find any evidence that had been left behind by a suspect.
