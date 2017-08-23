Bluffton argument over ‘pink’ hamburgers turns ugly, leads to injury, arrest

An argument over “pink” hamburgers Sunday turned into a pushing match that left a Bluffton woman injured and her husband charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was charged with the misdemeanor after a deputy responded to a Baywood Drive residence around 7 p.m. following a report of a physical altercation.
When the deputy arrived, the female victim’s husband said he was “ready to go to jail,” the report said. The deputy also noted that the man appeared to be intoxicated. His wife was holding a towel to the back of her head and was bleeding. The woman initially said everything was an accident, the report said.
The man said he came come from work and began drinking, consuming three beers and six shots before he started grilling hot dogs and hamburgers for his family. He told the deputy that his wife does not like it when he drinks and was mad at him. That lead to an argument over how “pink” the hamburgers were, the report said.
“He stated (his wife) was yelling at him and was trying to get him out of the house,” the report said. “(The man) stated he pushed (his wife) to try to get back into the house and she ‘tripped’ on a sandal, causing her to fall down and hit her head.”
Their two children were present during the incident, the report said.
The woman told deputies she argued with her husband after he started drinking and began yelling at him to get out of the house because she was tired of his actions.
She said the two began pushing each other and that “the next thing she knew, she was on the floor and was bleeding from the head,” the report said. She refused to go to the hospital with EMS.
Her husband was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
