Cars damaged in apparent Hilton Head drive-by shooting

Two vehicles were damaged late Saturday night after witnesses reported several shots were fired from a vehicle in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Deputies arrived to Cotton Hope Plantation on Dillon Road around 10:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired and found several shell casings in the area, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. Witnesses told the deputies they saw a red or black sedan speeding in the parking lot.
One witness said she saw an unknown person inside stick a guns out the driver’s side window and fire three times in the direction of the playground and vehicles parked toward the back of the parking lot.
The woman told deputies she believed the weapon was a black handgun and that after the shots were fired, the driver sped out of the parking lot in the direction of Dillon Road.
She was unable to provide deputies with a license plate number or any make or model information other than that she believed the vehicle to be a small red sedan, the report said.
Another witness said she heard the shots and looked out her window to see a small black sedan speed away toward Dillon Road.
The bullets struck two vehicles. One person reported their vehicle’s hood had been damaged, and another found a bullet hole on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle.
Deputies found three Winchester 9 mm shell casings in the parking lot and checked the area for any additional vehicles that may have been damaged without finding any. The area check also did not reveal a suspect or a vehicle matching the descriptions provided by witnesses, the report said.
Deputies also checked for any blood or gunshot victims and found none in the area.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments