Asked for money, the man said ‘no.’ Then he was stabbed on a Hilton Head road

A man was taken to a Savannah hospital early Monday morning after he was stabbed twice on Hilton Head Island.
The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Wild Horse Road near Old Wild Horse Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy found the victim with two stab wounds within an inch of each other on the man’s side near his lower abdominal area. The wounds appeared shallow, the report said.
The victim told deputies he was walking from Raggies Road to the Parkers Gas station on Wild Horse Road when he saw a black male wearing a dark shirt and pants walk toward him from the direction of the gas station, the report said. The victim said he man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s and had a black and gray beard.
The man asked the victim if he had any money to spare to which the victim said no.
The man then “confronted” the victim and stabbed him twice.
The victim said he then punched the man in the face and began to run away while the suspect ran toward Gum Tree Road. The victim called 911 and was taken by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Deputies checked the area and were unable to find the suspect.
