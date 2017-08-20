Hilton Head man named as victim of fatal crash into roadside ditch

A 37-year-old man was named as the victim of a fatal Hilton Head Island crash Friday afternoon.
Israel Campos, of Hilton Head, died on scene after his vehicle crashed on Dillon Road, according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Deborah Youmans.
Campos, driving a Geo Storm, was going south on Dillon Road near U.S. 278 shortly after 2 p.m. when he veered toward the left, over corrected and “overturned in a ditch” on the right side of the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern. Campos was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle after the crash.
The crash in under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Never miss a local story.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments