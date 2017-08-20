A driver ran off the road and was killed in a single-car crash Friday afternoon along Hilton Head’s Dillon Road near the intersection with U.S. 278.
A driver ran off the road and was killed in a single-car crash Friday afternoon along Hilton Head’s Dillon Road near the intersection with U.S. 278. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
A driver ran off the road and was killed in a single-car crash Friday afternoon along Hilton Head’s Dillon Road near the intersection with U.S. 278. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head man named as victim of fatal crash into roadside ditch

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 20, 2017 02:12 PM

A 37-year-old man was named as the victim of a fatal Hilton Head Island crash Friday afternoon.

Israel Campos, of Hilton Head, died on scene after his vehicle crashed on Dillon Road, according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Deborah Youmans.

Campos, driving a Geo Storm, was going south on Dillon Road near U.S. 278 shortly after 2 p.m. when he veered toward the left, over corrected and “overturned in a ditch” on the right side of the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern. Campos was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle after the crash.

The crash in under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

    Jordan Anderson, 22, of Claxton, Ga., led Yemassee Police Department on a high-speed chase after he refused to get out of his car.

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase
Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?
Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

View More Video