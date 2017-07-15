Crime & Public Safety

Crime & Public Safety

Car found in Saint Helena marsh was reported stolen earlier this week

By Teresa Moss

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office continued to wait for low tide at about 4 p.m. to remove a vehicle located in the marsh on St. Helena.

Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday the truck appears to have been driven into the marsh in the Bermuda Bluff area late Friday evening or early Saturday morning. He said high tide pulled the vehicle about 50 feet into the marsh.

The truck was reported missing to the City of Beaufort Police Department on Wednesday, Bromage said. He said the vehicle was empty when searched by deputies.

In May, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s removed a car about 30 to 40 feet in the Marsh in Bluffton. The accident happened off of eastbound U.S. 279.

