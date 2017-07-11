‘If I can’t have you, then nobody can.’ Bluffton man sought on armed domestic violence charge

A Bluffton man wanted on a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature should be considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly dragged his ex-girlfriend down a flight of stairs and pointed a firearm at her early Tuesday morning.
Jonathan Brown, 30, is wanted on the charge after Bluffton police responded to a residence within the town limits shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The address of the incident was redacted from the report.
When officers arrived, the victim told them that Brown came to her apartment and began arguing with her because she had company earlier in the day.
The woman said the argument moved outside to the breeze way of the apartment building where Brown began to punch her in the face and body, the report said.
The woman told Brown she was going to scream and he allegedly said he would to shoot her if she did.
At that point, Brown dragged the woman down a flight of concrete and metal stairs before pointing a gun at her face and telling her “if he can’t have her, then nobody can,” the report said.
The victim added that there were people in the parking lot, but that they all refused to help her or call for help.
At some point, the woman’s neighbor pulled Brown off of her and he drove away in a light green Scion SUV, the report said.
An officer noted in the report that the victim had blood on her left and right hand and that her nose was bloody. She also had “knots” on her face.
EMS was called to the scene, but the victim declined to be taken to the hospital. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate Brown.
If spotted, residents should not approach Brown and instead should call 911or the Bluffton Police Department’s non-emergency line at 843-524-2777.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the police department’s tip line at 843-706-4560.
Calls may also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
