A broken skylight, a pool of blood and no burglar to be found at Hilton Head businesses

Two businesses on Hilton Head Island reported a break in on Friday morning after an employee arrived to find a broken skylight and a small pool of blood beneath it.
The incident happened sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday at a suite on Old Wild Horse Road shared by Deitrick Builders and Coastal Hardwood Flooring, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
An employee called one of the owners of the businesses when he arrived on Friday morning and found the broken window and pool of blood on the floor with the door unlocked, the report said. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
The owner of the second business told a deputy that he and his partner had work done recently on the roof, but that the workers had finished the job.
Deputies took DNA from the blood at the scene and submitted the swabs as evidence. The damage to the skylight was estimated to be $75 in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments