Screenshot from SCE&G website
Screenshot from SCE&G website McDonough, Joan
Screenshot from SCE&G website McDonough, Joan

Crime & Public Safety

July 10, 2017 3:56 PM

Update: Power restored to Bluffton homes

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Hundreds of people were without power in Bluffton for several hours Monday afternoon and evening.

An outage map on the South Carolina Electric and Gas website showed various incidents causing a peak of around 350 outages around 3:30 p.m. By around 8 p.m. the majority of the outages were resolved, leaving 4 homes without power scattered around the county.

There were between about 200 and 250 outages in Bluffton throughout the late afternoon and evening caused mainly by two incidents, the map showed. One of the Bluffton incidents affected 199 households with an estimated restoration time of 9:30 p.m. and another was affecting 31, with an estimated time of 8 p.m. Both were marked as resolved by 8 p.m.

A map of the outages showed the affected area in Bluffton to be between Fording Island Road and May River Road. Most outages were east of Bluffton Road and none were as far as Buck Island Road (see map). Most were along Goethe Road.

Paul Fischer, a spokesperson for SCE&G, said crews were out and working to resolve the outages as weather continued to move through the area. SCE&G serves over 50,000 customers in Beaufort County.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mother of teen killed in Savannah police chase: It's a family, not a gang

Mother of teen killed in Savannah police chase: It's a family, not a gang 3:05

Mother of teen killed in Savannah police chase: It's a family, not a gang
Flash fires are dangerous, here is how to avoid one in your home 0:39

Flash fires are dangerous, here is how to avoid one in your home
Savannah surveillance video shows shooting that led to fatal police pursuit 1:04

Savannah surveillance video shows shooting that led to fatal police pursuit

View More Video