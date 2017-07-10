Update: Power restored to Bluffton homes

Hundreds of people were without power in Bluffton for several hours Monday afternoon and evening.
An outage map on the South Carolina Electric and Gas website showed various incidents causing a peak of around 350 outages around 3:30 p.m. By around 8 p.m. the majority of the outages were resolved, leaving 4 homes without power scattered around the county.
There were between about 200 and 250 outages in Bluffton throughout the late afternoon and evening caused mainly by two incidents, the map showed. One of the Bluffton incidents affected 199 households with an estimated restoration time of 9:30 p.m. and another was affecting 31, with an estimated time of 8 p.m. Both were marked as resolved by 8 p.m.
A map of the outages showed the affected area in Bluffton to be between Fording Island Road and May River Road. Most outages were east of Bluffton Road and none were as far as Buck Island Road (see map). Most were along Goethe Road.
Paul Fischer, a spokesperson for SCE&G, said crews were out and working to resolve the outages as weather continued to move through the area. SCE&G serves over 50,000 customers in Beaufort County.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
