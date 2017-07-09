Myrtle Beach man hired to fix a restaurant’s roof accused of breaking in... through the roof

A shattered back door and a ladder leading to the roof marked the signs of a break-in at the Best of Philly restaurant early Saturday morning.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the 702 S. Kings Hwy. sandwich shop for a burglary around 6 a.m.
Inside, police say they found an electric grinder, left behind by the crook, near an office safe that was missing $8,000. A money bag once containing $500 was also reported stolen, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Reviewing surveillance footage, police say they saw an unknown male exiting out of the office with a hoodie over his head at 5:12 a.m. He was carrying a small duffel bag, while wearing black gloves on his hands and a headlamp flashlight on his head, according to the report.
Police could not tell the suspect’s race from the footage, but said they did see the suspect unlock the back door and exit before returning 45 seconds later to smash the back door “with what appeared to be a hard rock-like substance.”
Officers determined the suspect made entry through the roof, then gained access to the office, according to the report.
The offender was identified as 53-year-old Robert Joseph Wall, a man the business owner said he hired to complete some roofing work for them. The owner told police Wall, formerly of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was last seen still working at the location at 3 a.m. when he closed the restaurant.
Police obtained a warrant for Wall, charging him with second-degree burglary. Wall also faces a charge of third-degree burglary from an arrest on Dec. 31, according to online court records.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
