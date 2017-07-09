Jailed South Carolina vets to get a helping hand from Department of Labor

The United States Department of Labor is helping incarcerated South Carolina veterans with a $400,000 grant administered through Military Community Connection of South Carolina, a Charleston-based nonprofit, WSAV reports.
WSAV says that the money will go to helping veterans find employment and a place to live following their release, and it comes from a program designed to get homeless veterans off the streets.
Military Community Connection stressed its goal of helping veterans leaving prison as they seek stable footing, reports WSAV.
The program is focused on MacDougall Correctional Institution and it’s special wing for veterans.
