Hilton Head shooting victim sues alleged gunman, island bar that served him drinks

A 35-year-old Hilton Head Island man who was shot outside Cool Cats Lounge last November is suing both the gunman and the owners of the bar, according to court documents.
Aaron Gessner got into an argument with Waldemar “Walley” Gilyard on Nov. 3, according to reports.
The altercation allegedly got physical, and later, outside the bar, Gilyard allegedly pulled a gun and shot Gessner in the stomach. Gilyard was on the run for months following the shooting before he was apprehended in the Tampa, Fla. area and extradited back to Beaufort County. He now sits in the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting his criminal trial.
In a lawsuit filed Nov. 10 of last year and refiled on June 23, Gessner claims catastrophic injuries resulting from the Nov. 3 shooting, and seeks unspecified damages.
“He spent a couple of weeks in a hospital in Savannah and has a large amount of medical expenses which we are looking to recoup, in addition to compensation for pain and suffering and any permanent impairment he might have,” said William Jenkins of Jenkins, Esquivel & Fuentes, P.A., the firm representing Gassner. “He was out of work for several months.”
The suit also names Cool Cats Lounge, a bar located on Palmetto Bay Road in Hilton Head, and MCN Entertainment, LLC, which owns it.
“We’re alleging that the bar, which is a late night bar that caters to a late night crowd, served alcohol to an intoxicated person,” said Jenkins. “That intoxicated person was Mr. Gilyard, who subsequently was arrested and charged for shooting my client.”
Gessner also alleges that Cool Cats Lounge failed to keep an eye on Gilyard even though he was drunk.
The owners of Cool Cats Lounge claim that the complaint against them was refiled in June simply to keep it from being dismissed.
“It’s our understanding that this is a dead issue. Why it was re-filed is simply their ongoing dream of getting our insurance company to settle out of court and give them money,” said Matt Hudson, general manager of Cool Cats Lounge. “Cool Cats Lounge is just that. We're a local’s lounge. We offer a safe place for local food and beverage workers to relax, listen to music, and enjoy themselves. We don't ever have fights and we always have security in place every night.”
Multiple unsuccessful attempts were made to contact Gilyard and his legal representative for comment.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments