Ambulance struck, killed Bluffton man; now his family wants someone to pay

The family of a Bluffton man struck and killed earlier this year by a Beaufort County EMS ambulance has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.
Sean Thomas Tracy, 34, was killed around 2:30 a.m. on March 10 when he stepped onto the roadway from the right side at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Bluffton Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol reports.
The driver of the ambulance and a passenger were both wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Highway Patrol investigators determined that despite the fact that Tracy was in a crosswalk, the ambulance had a green light and therefore the right of way.
No charges were filed against its driver, a county employee.
Only Beaufort County — not the driver — is named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed in circuit court earlier this week.
Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said Friday that, since March, investigators have not changed the determination that the “ambulance (had) right of way” and the “pedestrian failed to yield right of way.”
However, the suit — filed by Tracy’s father William Tracy — claims the driver may have been negligent by “failing to keep a proper lookout” and “traveling too fast for conditions,” court documents show.
Among a host of other detrimental effects, Tracy’s “beneficiaries have experienced great mental anguish, suffering, grief (and) sorrow” since his death, according to the suit.
In March, deputy county administrator Josh Gruber released a statement that said, in part, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who was fatally injured in the accident ...”
“In everything we do, our number one goal is to deliver services in the safest manner possible,” the statement said. “... We send our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim.”
The lawsuit is seeking unspecified actual and punitive damages, court records show.
Attempts to reach county administrators for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
