Police: ‘Hidden’ Hilton Head toothbrush led son to hit mom’s car with beach chair

Deputies were unable to locate a man accused of causing over $4,000 in damage to three vehicles on Hilton Head Island on Monday night after he got into an argument with his mother over the location of his toothbrush.
The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Sam Frazier Retreat, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy noted that one of the victims was the mother of the suspect and said her son became “extremely irate” after he believed someone had taken his toothbrush and hidden it.
An argument began and the woman said her son left the residence, walked outside to her 2008 Toyota Camry and kicked the driver’s side mirror off of the vehicle.
He then went to another vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, and broke the reflective glass from the housing on the driver’s side mirror, the report said.
Her son then picked up a beach chair and began striking the mother’s 2009 Toyota Corolla at the back of the residence, causing damage to the rear trunk, the rear driver’s side quarter panel, the rear passenger door, the front hood and the rear passenger side quarter panel.
The man then attempted to re-enter the residence through a back door that had been locked. When he found it locked out, the man allegedly broke a window in the doorway and left the area.
The damage to the property was estimated to be $4,100 in the report.
The owner of the home, along with the man’s mother, told a deputy that they wished to pursue charges and did not want him to return to the residence.
The deputy searched the area, but was unable to find the man before making the residents aware of eviction and warrant procedures.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments