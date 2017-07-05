Suspect in armed Hilton Head assault on June 27 arrested Tuesday

A 27-year-old Hilton Head Island man wanted in connection with a June 27 armed assault on Marshland Road has been arrested, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Sharkee Alejandro Mitchell was booked into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the jail’s website. He turned himself in to the Hilton Head branch of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to Capt. Bob Bromage.
A bond of $45,000 has been assigned to Mitchell, according to Beaufort County Court records.
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mitchell remained in custody at the jail.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified Mitchell as the man suspected of assaulting a female family member while armed with a handgun at a residence on Marshland Road. The woman involved fled to a neighbor’s home and called 911 after the incident.
Deputies searched the area after the incident but were unable to find Mitchell.
Mitchell previously had been convicted of two charges of high and aggravated assault in August of 2007 and June of 2012, according to court records.
