Sharkee Mitchell
Sharkee Mitchell Beaufort County Detention Center
Sharkee Mitchell Beaufort County Detention Center

Crime & Public Safety

July 05, 2017 10:09 AM

Suspect in armed Hilton Head assault on June 27 arrested Tuesday

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A 27-year-old Hilton Head Island man wanted in connection with a June 27 armed assault on Marshland Road has been arrested, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.

Sharkee Alejandro Mitchell was booked into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the jail’s website. He turned himself in to the Hilton Head branch of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to Capt. Bob Bromage.

A bond of $45,000 has been assigned to Mitchell, according to Beaufort County Court records.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mitchell remained in custody at the jail.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified Mitchell as the man suspected of assaulting a female family member while armed with a handgun at a residence on Marshland Road. The woman involved fled to a neighbor’s home and called 911 after the incident.

Deputies searched the area after the incident but were unable to find Mitchell.

Mitchell previously had been convicted of two charges of high and aggravated assault in August of 2007 and June of 2012, according to court records.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Savannah surveillance video shows shooting that led to fatal police pursuit

Savannah surveillance video shows shooting that led to fatal police pursuit 1:04

Savannah surveillance video shows shooting that led to fatal police pursuit
'I just saw hundreds of people sprinting through City Market': Witness on Savannah shootings 1:37

'I just saw hundreds of people sprinting through City Market': Witness on Savannah shootings
Savannah police show footage of City Market shooting 1:56

Savannah police show footage of City Market shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos