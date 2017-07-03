More than a year later, teen arrested in Bluffton gas station armed robbery case

The second suspect investigators say was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping incident at a Bluffton gas station in January 2016 was taken into custody Friday after he was released from prison on an unrelated charge.
Devalle McCain, 18, of Varnville, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he was released from the Turbeville Correctional Institution on an unrelated charge, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
McCain is accused of being one of two armed robbers who held two women at gunpoint at the Parker’s Gas Station on Fording Island Road on January 31, 2016.
A S.C. DNR officer happened to be at the gas station in an unmarked vehicle at the time of the incident when he saw a woman exit a vehicle and go around the passenger side before she was approached by two men, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The officer at first thought the three knew each other until he heard screaming, saw the vehicle drive away and noticed one of the two men holding a firearm as he attempted to walk away.
The officer pulled out his gun and ordered the man, who was later identified as Drevon Robinson, 19, of Garnett, to the ground until deputies arrived. The second man, later identified by the Sheriff’s Office as McCain, got away.
The victims later told investigators that the men ordered one of the women back into her vehicle after she had gotten out to check the tire pressure. During that time, the two men demanded their purses and money before one of the men pointed a gun at one of the women.
They took two cell phones, a wallet, a purse, a credit card and a driver’s license from the victims before they ordered them to drive away, the report said.
Warrants were obtained for McCain’s arrest in March of last year, Bromage said. However, a hold was placed on McCain when investigators learned he was taken into custody in Hampton County last year and incarcerated.
McCain was released from the prison on Friday where he was then taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office, Bromage said.
According to Beaufort County Detention Center records, McCain was released on Saturday when he posted personal recognizance bail on a bond of $200,000.
A possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge and one count of armed robbery charge against Robinson were disposed according to Beaufort County Court records. One charge of armed robbery against him was never prosecuted and a kidnapping was dismissed.
One armed robbery charge against Robinson remains in the “pending” status, according to the court’s records.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
