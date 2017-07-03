Where’s the beef? Burglars take items from Hilton Head home, including a $70 tenderloin

A Hilton Head Island home burglarized sometime between April 26 and Saturday resulted in thousands in items lost - including a $70 beef tenderloin.
The theft was reported at a home on Shipyard Drive on Saturday after $2,747 in items were discovered stolen, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The owner of the home told a deputy that he and his wife live in New York and only use the residence during the summer months.
When asked if he was sure he had locked the back door to the residence during the last time he visited the home, the owner said he leaves a spare key nearby on a fence post and said that a pest control company also has access to the home.
The deputy learned that the last time a pest control employee had been logged entering the home was on June 13. The deputy took DNA swabs at the scene and noted that there were no signs of forced entry to the home.
Items stolen included an LG television, an Emerson television, a lighted makeup mirror, a hair dryer, a curling iron, the beef tenderloin, Keurig coffee pods, specialty vinegar and olive oils, a bottle of imported wine, a butcher’s block top for a kitchen island, two mirrors, a basket, an antique wooden storage chest, a model sailboat, a coffee table, a hand painted wooden giraffe, a pottery bowl, toilet paper, a ceramic bowl and hand painted plaques.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments