Scratching vandal costs Hilton Head vehicle owners thousands at apartment complex

At least seven vehicles were vandalized at the Tabby Walk Villas on Hilton Head Island from Friday night to Saturday morning with scratches down the length of each causing combined damage worth over $11,000.
The vandalism was reported by seven vehicle owners on Saturday morning when they woke to find someone had run a long scratch down the length either the driver’s or passenger sides of each vehicle, according to several Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
One vehicle had scratches all the way around the vehicle that led to estimated damages of $2,000. The combined estimated damage to all vehicles involved was $11,200.
Six of the seven vehicle owners reported having been home between 9:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Friday when they parked their vehicles and said there was no damage then. The seventh owner reported arriving back at the apartments by 2 a.m. on Saturday morning only to find the damage hours later around 7:20 a.m., a report said.
Deputies noted in each of the reports that there were no surveillance cameras nearby.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
