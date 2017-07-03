Crime & Public Safety

July 03, 2017 1:10 PM

Oops: Deputy loses wallet, badge on Hilton Head during busy holiday weekend

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy misplaced his wallet containing his badge and Sheriff’s Office credentials between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The deputy reported the wallet missing and wrote in a Sheriff’s Office report that he lost the wallet sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5:40 a.m. on Monday.

The deputy wrote that he attempted to find the wallet at the locations he had responded to throughout the night and did not find it.

The last place he remembered having the wallet was at 1 Mathews Court after he paid for his dinner.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

