Counterfeit bills used at 7 Hilton Head, Bluffton stores

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to find a woman accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at several stores in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island over the weekend.
At least seven stores fell victim to the scam when an older woman dressed in animal print clothing used the fake bills to buy a myriad of items.
According to Sheriff’s Office reports, OshKosh B’gosh and Build a Bear at Tanger 2 Outlets, Carter’s, and Chick-fil-A accepted the counterfeit cash before realizing it was fake on Friday evening in Bluffton.
Coastal Bliss, Nourish Natural Bath Products and Art Ware Inc. on Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island also were victims of the fake bills.
In the report of the $100 bill that was accepted by a cashier at Chick-fil-A, a deputy noted that the bill appeared to be an older $100 bill but showed smudging on the corners from poor printing. When tested by an employee at the restaurant with a pen, the bill initially did not test counterfeit, the report said.
The suspect is a white female between 5-foot-6 inches and 5-foot-8 inches and weighs between 275 and 325 pounds with light brown hair. At the time of the incidents, the woman was wearing an animal print shirt and carrying a black purse with a large white panel on the front, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity may contact B. Kaase at 843-255-3307 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
